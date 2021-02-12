Vulnerable Broughty Ferry residents ‘furious’ as younger patients get Covid-19 jags first

Vulnerable Broughty Ferry residents in their 70s have been left “furious” after younger patients received Covid-19 jags before them.

Residents aged between 70 and 75 are receiving vaccinations in community centres, such as The Caird Hall, which is also administering jags to a cohort aged between 65 to 69.

Because vaccinators are calling both age groups simultaneously, younger patients have received jags while more elderly residents have been told to wait at home.

Not plan A…

Dennis Rintoul, 72, from Broughty Ferry, has type two diabetes and a damaged diaphragm. He has been left “enraged” by the issue.

He said he called his GP at the Grove Health Centre.

“They said don’t call us, we’ll call you,” he said.

“They didn’t offer an explanation.”

Dennis said he has watched patients younger and apparently in better health than him receive their vaccinations.

“It enrages me to hear that everything is going to plan,” he said.

“Well, what plan is that? It can’t be the A plan, or the B plan. It sounds to me like the Y plan.”

“I can understand the NHS has to make appointments with people but I thought they were working their way down the categories.”

First minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed during her Thursday briefing that 54% of 70 to 74-year-olds have been vaccinated nationwide.

She said the vaccination programme was on course to vaccinate everyone over the age of 70 by the middle of February.

Many in the 65 to 69-year-old age group will also have had the first dose of the vaccine by then, she added.

‘A little bit of guilt’

Raymond Short, 72, Shiell Court, took matters into his own hands after becoming frustrated at being unable to track down the necessary information.

He said: “I was getting really stressed.

“I am a professional person and I thought there’s something not right here.”

He was initially told to go to his GP before being later told the community centre would handle his vaccination.

“I was chatting to a neighbour who had been done at Kings Cross,” he said.

“She gave me the number and I rang it. Within 10 minutes I got a call back saying they would do me at the Caird Hall.”

“I’m a doer. I didn’t like to rely on some administrator putting my name down on a database somewhere.

“There is a little bit of guilt at having jumped the queue, but I’m not sure their lists are accurate,” he added.

‘We should be informed’

A third Broughty Ferry man in the same 70 to 74 age group, who wished to remain anonymous, called for more information on the problem.

“I phoned my GP surgery, but they told me it was nothing to do with them. They are vaccinating those over 75.

“They say they have sent all the relevant lists for those in the 70-74 age group to the health board. People in that age category will just have to wait.

“There does not seem to be any way to get in touch with either the Caird Hall or the health board to find out what’s going on.

“I am 73 and have been waiting all week. Whilst others I know who are under 70 have had their vaccinations.

“I appreciate that this is a major exercise which is being commendably handled. But if there is a particular problem I think we should be informed.”

Don’t worry, be patient, says health board

NHS Tayside released a statement on Thursday evening on social media in a move to tackle the widespread concerns.

It confirmed vaccinators were focusing on two priority groups: those aged 70 to 79 and 65 to 69.

It continued: “That means all of the people in these groups are being vaccinated over the same time period.

“Many people are contacting us to say they know of a younger person getting their jab before them.

“We are asking them not to worry and be patient.”