‘Voyeur took pictures up woman’s skirt in Morrisons’

Police are hunting for a man who was allegedly caught taking pictures up a woman’s skirt in a supermarket.

The 36-year-old woman said she was shopping in the Morrisons on Wood Green High Road, north London when she noticed someone close behind her.

Upon turning around she allegedly saw the man, described as white and aged in his late 20s, kneeling down and holding his phone under her skirt.

The horrified woman challenged him, but he just replied “no English” and fled the store.

Police were called to the supermarket on March 12 (Google Maps)

Haringey police have released CCTV footage from outside the supermarket – which they believe shows the man running away – in a bid to encourage any witnesses to come forward.

Officers said the alleged incident happened on Sunday March 12 at 3.25pm and described the suspect as having short dark hair, a beard and wearing a dark hooded coat.

Detective constable Annette Corry said: “We are keen to identify the man in the CCTV footage so we can speak to him about the incident.

“We would also urge anyone who witnessed this incident to contact us.”