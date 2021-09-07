Voyager: Perth cannabis oil firm to open new Dundee shop

A Perth-based firm that makes products from cannabis extracts is to open two new shops, including one in Dundee.

Voyager, launched last year by Nick Tulloch, sells oils, soaps and ‘gummies’ made with cannabis extracts.

The firm raised nearly £1 million through a Crowdfunding campaign.

It began trading on the Aquis stock exchange earlier this summer.

The listing raised £400,000 and values the start-up at £5.4m.