News / Scotland Voyager: Perth cannabis oil firm to open new Dundee shop By Gavin Harper September 7, 2021, 10:38 am Updated: September 7, 2021, 11:31 am Nick Tulloch, chief executive of Voyager. A Perth-based firm that makes products from cannabis extracts is to open two new shops, including one in Dundee. Voyager, launched last year by Nick Tulloch, sells oils, soaps and ‘gummies’ made with cannabis extracts. The firm raised nearly £1 million through a Crowdfunding campaign. It began trading on the Aquis stock exchange earlier this summer. The listing raised £400,000 and values the start-up at £5.4m. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe