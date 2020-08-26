Vow to crack down on drug ‘cuckooing’ in Dundee

Police officers have vowed to clamp down on drug “cuckooing” and English drug gangs exploiting vulnerable people in Dundee.

Cuckooing is when drug gangs take over a person’s home as a base for them to sell drugs in an effort to elude the police.

Victims of cuckooing tend to be drug users or other vulnerable people such as those living in poverty, older people or those with health problems, with adults and children alike being exploited.

At a meeting of Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee on Monday evening councillors were told police officers were focusing efforts on finding the people who profit from the sale of these drugs.

Chief Inspector Andrew Todd, divisional commander for Dundee, said he wants to make sure the victims of cuckooing are able to come forward to report the crime.

He said: “The use of drugs is illegal but we want to look at those who profit from the sale of controlled drugs.

“That is where our actions are focused.

“These dealers are taking advantage of vulnerable individuals, people’s houses are being taken over and they are being made to deal drugs on another’s behalf.

“People can come forward and know we will support them and not look at them as suspects, but as victims.

“We want to make sure we understand the issues going on behind closed doors and what is the best response to it.

“We are concerned vulnerable people are being exploited and we don’t know the full extent of it, but we know it is here with us.”

In April, three English dealerswere arrested after being found in possession of around £15,000 of crack cocaine at an address in the city.

During April and June, at the height of the coronavirus lockdown, there were 338 recorded incidents of drug possession across Dundee, an increase of 9% from the same time last year.

Police Scotland said there was “no reduction” in the availability of controlled drugs during the lockdown.

In a report from the force presented at Monday’s meeting, it added: “Daily we gather, develop and utilise intelligence to target those involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

“We continue to respond to intelligence suggesting persons are being cuckooed or in some way intimidated or exploited by criminal gangs from England and work with partners to ensure safeguarding measures are in place.

“Where possible we seek to not only detect offence but also disrupt their ability to commit crime.”