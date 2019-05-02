Voters head to the polls for Dundee City Council by-election today after death of Brian Gordon

Dundonians go to the polls today for a by-election following the death of councillor Brian Gordon earlier this year.

Six candidates are vying for the votes of locals living in Whitfield, Fintry, Mill o’ Mains, Claverhouse and Ballumbie.

They are Steven Rome (SNP), Jim Malone (Labour), Robert Lindsay (Conservatives), Michael Taylor (Scottish Anti-Cuts Coalition), Alison Orr (Scottish Greens) and Roger Keech (Citizens First).

Canvassers have been out in force for several weeks, carrying out leaflet drops and door-knocking exercises across the ward.

Voters will attend at the North East Campus – used as a polling station for the first time – Fintry Primary School, Mill o’ Mains Primary School, The Crescent or Foula Terrace Sheltered Housing Complex to cast their votes.

Ballots are cast using the single transferable vote system, which lets voters rank the candidates they would like to see elected.

Votes marked with an ‘X’ are invalidated under this system.

The by-election was called following the unexpected death of Labour councillor Mr Gordon, who died at the age of 66 in February.

He had served the area as councillor for 12 years, following decades of working in the city’s docks and on the buses.

The by-election could transform the make-up of Dundee City Council’s administration following the last round of local elections in May 2017.

The election of Liberal Democrat and Conservative councillors, at the expense of the SNP, led to an alliance between John Alexander’s SNP group and independent councillor Iain Borthwick, who was appointed the city’s lord provost.

If Mr Rome wins the North East seat the ward will be represented entirely by the SNP for the first time.

The party could also claim a majority in the city chambers if Mr Rome is elected.

However, the North East has consistently elected two SNP councillors and a Labour representative since the ward boundaries were redrawn in 2007.

The polls are open until 10pm, at which point the ballot boxes will be delivered to the City Chambers and the voting slips counted.

Turnout in the North East at the last council election was lower than any other ward in the city.

A total of 34.6% of eligible locals turned out in 2017.

Pick up tomorrow’s Tele for full coverage of the North East by-election results.