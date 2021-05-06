Mill o’ Mains Pavilion: £3m community facility with gym could replace centre destroyed in fire

A new £3m replacement community facility could be created at Mill O’ Mains primary school, after a fire burned down the original building.

Councillors will vote on Monday on whether or not to move forward with the project to replace the former community pavilion.

The pavilion was a hub of activity, which also served as a food bank, for local residents.

Playgroups, breakfast and lunch clubs were held the Mill O’ Mains Community Pavilion, which was destroyed in a huge blaze four years ago.

The original building was torn down just weeks after the fire.

However, the new proposal would see community services be reinstated with an extension at the primary school.

The extension will offer out of hours access to facilities, including a refurbished gym hall, stage and changing facilities.

Steven Rome, depute convener of the city development committee, said: “I am delighted to see these works coming forward to committee for approval.

“Many communities across the city have already benefited from similar arrangements with the local primary or secondary school.

“This project extends the same opportunity to people in Mill O’ Mains to access up to date facilities in their community and for us to bring forward planned improvements to the school building itself.”

Upgrade

The work, which will cost £3,264,506, will include the building of a 380 square metre community extension with two linked multi-purpose rooms, alterations to form a new entrance and multi-purpose space, new toilets, out of hours access to the refurbish assembly/gym, stage and changing facilities.

If councillors approve the project, work is expected to start in late May and will take around nine months to complete.

Work would also be carried out to improve the school’s kitchen and dining area, roof upgrades and maintenance on the ventilation and boiler systems.