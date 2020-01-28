Vote here: City clubs battle for your votes in the Dundee Sports Awards

It’s time to salute the City of Discovery’s stand-out clubs as Leisure and Culture Dundee – and the Tele – need your help to decide 2019’s finest.

The nominees for Club of the Year have been announced and the poll is now open, closing on Friday, February 7 at midnight.

To help make your decision, tonight we’ve taken a look at the six clubs in the running and

battling for your votes – Dundee University Trampoline Club, Forfarshire Cricket Club, Dundee Dragons Wheelchair Sports Club, Forthill Squash Club, Dundee Ice Skating Club, Dundee Hawkhill Harriers.

Dundee Dragons Wheelchair Sports Club

Dundee Dragons Wheelchair Sports Club continued to grow and expand their influence throughout 2019.

In wheelchair basketball, the junior team won the inaugural Scottish Junior NBA tournament and had players selected for Scotland to compete in the Lord Taverners National Junior Festival and the Leuven Bears International tournament with medal success at both.

In wheelchair rugby, four club members represented Scotland at the Celtic Cup, winning that event and also the Tri Nations, with club member Jay Anderson being named Scotland Player of the Year.

The club has worked hard to develop partnerships with schools,

universities and charities, offering development opportunities to school staff, raising money for charity, offering student placements and supporting the set-up of a new club in Perth.

Dundee Hawkhill Harriers

Dundee Hawkhill Harriers had another excellent year in 2019. The club gained access to the newly opened Regional Performance Centre at Caird Park and have taken full advantage of the facilities available to them, offering sessions seven days a week.

The club membership has grown to an all-time high, the club can once again offer coaching in

hurdles and field events as well as running sessions for students.

The Hawks have strengthened community links with sessions at Hilltown Campus and Invergowrie Primary School and they have gained charitable status.

Holiday and in-service day camps are now in place for members providing year-round training

opportunities.

Club members had a highly successful year with numerous National medals in track & field as well as road racing and cross country.

Dundee Ice Skating Club

2019 was another phenomenal year for Dundee Ice Skating Club. At the British Championships, club members took all three medals in the Senior Women’s event with Natasha McKay, Karly Robertson and Danielle Harrison finishing first, second and third respectively.

Jasmine Cressey won silver in the Junior Ladies Championship to finish off a fantastic event for coach Simon Briggs.

The club provides skating opportunities from grassroots to Olympic level with members competing all over the UK. Senior athletes at the club have all attained their coaching licenses and actively coach the junior members.

The club hosted a club international competition for the first time in 2019, assisted with the running of a British Ice Skating qualifying event and entertained over 4,000 people with their annual Christmas show in December.

Dundee University Trampoline Club

2019 was an extremely successful year for Dundee University Trampoline Club.

Club members won six categories at the Scottish University Trampoline League, the club was awarded Scottish Student Trampoline Club of the Year and Fundraising Club of the Year and club captain Eilidh Dolan was named Volunteer of the Year.

Numerous members and coaches left at the end of the academic year but existing members worked hard to recruit new members and seven coaching qualifications were completed.

The club made outstanding fundraising efforts with over £2,000 raised for local and national charities, while also volunteering in local schools.

Forfarshire Cricket Club

Forfarshire Cricket Club’s first team made history by winning all three major Scottish Cricket competitions – Eastern Premier League, Scottish Grand Final and the National T20 title.

The club qualified as Scotland’s first ever participants in the European Club Championships taking place in 2020.

Forfarshire CC also run three other senior teams, a successful junior section and have now established a ladies section providing coaching and competition opportunities.

The club co-hosted the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifying event lasting 10 days and involving teams from as far afield as Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea.

Forthill Squash Club

Forthill Squash Club’s membership is now 400% bigger than it was three years ago.

The club introduced squash into the curriculum at neighbouring Forthill Primary School and offered squash to disability groups in Dundee.

They invested considerably, mostly through fund-raising, on club facilities including court refurbishment.

The recent growth of the club was featured in the Scottish Squash magazine and in September, the club was voted Club of the Year.