Vote for Dundee FC community trust’s lottery bid to help city kids

Dundee Football Club’s Community Trust is hoping to gain a chunk of a lottery pot to leave a legacy in the city with its new project.

The trust’s Come Dine With Dee programme is the only Dundee-based initiative that has applied for funding from the People’s Projects Partnership.

If its bid for £44,000 is successful, children from the Coldside and Strathmartine wards will benefit from the programme, which aims to create healthier lifestyles for the future.

The nine-month scheme will involve children and their families being taught the best ways to exercise and keep fit, while also learning to cook nutritious, healthy meals.

Lewis Melee, community manager of DFC in the Community Trust, said: “The exercise industry is becoming a multi-million-pound business.

“We’re hoping to show families how they can exercise well at home and other ways to keep fit with no cost attached.”

According to research carried out by the trust, one in three children under the age of 15 are living in poverty in the Coldside and Strathmartine wards.

Lewis added: “We’re doing this because our research shows a real need in the immediate community for a project like this.”

After taking part in some exercise sessions at Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, children, their siblings and their parents will head to an external venue where they will learn to cook the meals and then eat them together.

It is hoped the recipes learned and provided over time will permanently change eating habits in the participating families.

Lewis added: “We’re going to show participants everything from how to cook on a budget to correct portion sizes and the nutritional values attached to foods.”

There has already been positive feedback for the scheme with a voting launch day taking place at the club last month.

MasterChef: The Professionals star Dean Banks taught attendees how to make some healthy salads while they waited to cast their votes.

As well as the Come Dine With Dee project, Glow, run by Arbroath’s Skilz Academy to boost physical activity programmes, will also be in the running for a cash boost.

Voting for the People’s Project closes on Monday and votes can be cast at thepeoplesprojects.org.uk.