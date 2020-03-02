Police Scotland Youth Volunteers tidy up Dundee war memorial

Young volunteers have ensured a memorial is being kept spic and span.

Police Scotland Youth Volunteers from Dundee West braved the cold and bitter weather which encapsulated the city as they got to work cleaning the Tayside Police War Memorial.

The monument is based at the junction of West Marketgait and West Bell Street, between the city’s police HQ and sheriff court buildings and was erected by Dundee City Police in memory of officers who died in the First World War.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A spokesman for Tayside Police Division said: “Youth volunteers braved a cold Sunday morning to clean the Tayside Police War Memorial.

“The youth volunteers weeded the planters, removed rubbish and cigarette ends from the area, gave the area a sweep and scrubbed down the memorial and benches.”