Volunteers to sleep in Dundee church to show ‘solidarity’ to homeless

A night out on the town is set to take on a whole new meaning in Dundee later this month — with volunteers being sought to take part in a sleepover with a difference.

The night out in question will be literally that — with volunteers sleeping out overnight on Friday May 26.

The event has been organised by Mark Parsons of SOS — Solidarity on the Street — and the volunteers will be sleeping out in front of the Steeple Church in the city centre.

Mark said he is on the lookout for more people to take part in the event, which he says is in protest at the current levels of homelessness in Dundee and across the United Kingdom.

He said: “I am still looking for more volunteers to participate in SOS Solidarity on the Street.

“We are sleeping out in front of the Steeple Church in protest and to show our solidarity with homeless people in Dundee and across the UK.

“I would ask Dundonians to give it some consideration.”

Mark added that all those who take part in the event will be given a bacon sandwich in the morning at the end of their sleepover.

Anyone interested in taking part can contact Mark via Facebook.