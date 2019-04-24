Volunteers needed for Ninewells gift shop in Dundee – can you help?

More volunteers are needed to work in the gift shops at Ninewells Hospital.

The Gift Shop opened in 2014 and offers a range of gifts, toys, jewellery, clothing and toiletries.

An expansion last year resulted in the opening of The Little Gift Shop, designed as a one-stop shop for gifts for children and babies. Gillian Moran, fundraising support officer at Ninewells, said the shops play a huge role in benefiting patients and their families.

She said: “The funds generated by the gift shops make a big difference to patients and families across Tayside. We’re always looking for new volunteers.

“If you fancy spending a few hours a week helping in the shops please get in touch.”

For more information, contact Gillian Moran on 01382 740766 or email gillian.moran@nhs.net, or voluntary services manager Val Ewan on 01382 740136, email: volunteeringservice.tayside@nhs.net.