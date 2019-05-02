Volunteers needed for Great Angus Beach Clean this month

The Great Angus Beach Clean will take place from Carnoustie to Arbroath over three days from May 10-12.

Last year, volunteer pilots and observers from UK Civil Air Patrol (Sky Watch) spent more than 150 hours flying over the Scottish mainland, capturing images of the rubbish around its coastline. The photographs of plastics, rubbish and fishing gear washed up and blown on to beaches prompted a call to arms from volunteers.

Wendy Murray, from East Haven Together, said: “This will be the biggest beach clean ever held in Angus and possibly in Scotland. We are hoping the public will really get behind the event.”

Thanks to grant funding from Leader, the European rural development programme, the East Haven Together team has purchased a utility vehicle capable of transporting litter from the beach. During the three-day event, people of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take a walk along the coast from Carnoustie to Arbroath and pick up litter in the knowledge they will not have to carry it far.

The tied black bags will be collected from just above the high tide mark on May 10 from 10am-2pm, May 11 from 10.30am-2.30pm and May 12 from 12.30-3.30pm.

Anyone who would like to collect litter-picking equipment should email easthaventogether@gmail.com.