Volunteers needed for Archie Foundation’s Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail in Dundee

Volunteers are needed to help out with the Archie Foundation’s Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail.

The charity is looking for a number of retail assistants to help out in the official merchandise shop in the Wellgate Centre which will be open for the duration of the trail.

Sarah Johnston, fundraising manager at Archie, said: “We are looking for a number people who are keen to help make the difference in Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail and in turn raise as much money for sick children in Tayside as possible.

“Volunteering in the bucket trail is a great way to meet lots of new people while gaining new skills and experience.

“It is also a great way to challenge yourself.”

Anyone interested in applying can email hello@archie.org for more information and to register.

Volunteers will be given an Archie T-shirt and be able to claim back reasonable travel expenses.