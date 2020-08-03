Volunteers pitch in to help get damaged Dundee sports pavilion ready for football season

A group of volunteers has helped get a Dundee football team’s pre-season preparations over the line.

Fairfield Sports and Social Club appealed for help recently after torrential rain caused a leak to spring in the roof of the pavilion, causing severe water damage.

The damage threatened to scupper many of the activities held there, including football side St James FC’s opening fixtures of the new season, as the club uses the facility as changing rooms.

Director Jim Sorrie had asked if any local tradesmen and others could pitch in and help to save the day.

Jim said: “The recent rain made the roof a sorry state. We were also hoping for help to get the football pitches ready for the return of the football season for St James FC who play there.

“The rain last week revealed we had leaks in two roofs – the pavilion itself and the club room. The damage is pretty bad and we have had to move everything out of there into the Drumgeith pavilion.

“The building was no longer wind and watertight and therefore no longer safe for use.

“The building is where many of our kids activities take place and we were just getting back up and running after lockdown.”

He added: “After or appeal appeared in the Tele we had a fantastic response and loads of people joined us on Saturday to get things mended and ready for us kicking off.

“Thanks to everyone who has come along and volunteered we will be ready for the new season looking in great shape.”

He said that among those helping out was charity, Alexander’s Community Development, which recently partnered up with the sports club to help out with various initiatives, including the food larder that’s run there two days a week.

John Alexander, chief executive, said: “We have a squad of people here to help. We are happy to be able to help out and get things ready for the club and all the kids who use the centre on a regular basis.”

It comes just weeks after the Tele reported that heartless thieves had stolen the sports hub’s new petrol strimmer from the pavilion, which the club intended to use to prepare pitches for youth football games.

Within a day, the club received two new strimmers, thanks to donations from a kind-hearted local, and Morrisons supermarket.