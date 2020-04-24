Perthshire volunteers hand out books during coronavirus outbreak

A community group is handing out free bundles of books to help keep people entertained during the coronavirus outbreak.

Volunteers at Booklore in Blairgowrie wanted to do something to help local residents during the global pandemic, and are offering to deliver free books to families and those who are self-isolating.

Booklore is a second-hand bookshop, and all the profits are invested back into the community.

Angie Wilson, one of the shop’s volunteers, said: “We thought it might be a nice idea to put something back to the community.

“People can call us and tell us what they like, and then we will pick three books for them and deliver them to their door.

“They might get the chance to read something by an author they have never read before and enjoy it.”

She continued: “We want to target people who are isolated or housebound at the moment, or families with children.

“There is only a certain amount youngsters can do on their laptops and we have kids books and teenagers books, we are happy to provide some for everyone.

“The most difficult part of this is trying to get to the people who are not on social media and are not able to go out shopping because they can’t leave the house.

“It is not easy to get to those people, and I’m sure they would like something to read.

“I’ve also contacted the ministers in the area to help find out who is out there so we can get a bundle of three books to them.

“We clean all of the books and follow the social distancing guidelines, and there is no need to give the books back afterwards.

“It is free, this is a community service, but if anyone wants to give a donation to the shop after the outbreak, they are welcome to.”

Those in and around the Blairgowrie area who are interested in getting a bundle of books during the coronavirus outbreak can contact Booklore on 01250 871120.

They will be asked to leave a message on the shop’s answering machine and one of the volunteers will call back to find out preferences and where to deliver the books.