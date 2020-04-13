Scottish volunteer doctors and medical students ask other industries for protective equipment

A group of volunteer NHS doctors and medical students are appealing for donations of PPE to be given to healthcare facilities across Scotland.

The group, MedSupplyDriveUK Scotland, has issued an appeal to all organisations, businesses and individuals that may currently have stockpiles of PPE to help deal with the shortage in supplies as the COVID-19 crisis continue.

Industries including manufacturing, construction, oil and gas as well as beauty and wellness and distilleries have all been called upon to help protect frontline NHS workers during the outbreak.

They are particularly looking for Alpha Solway 3030V FFP3 and 3M 8833 FFP3 masks because many NHS frontline workers have already been fit tested for them.

Items such as non-latex gloves, goggles, medical and surgical gowns and visors are also welcome.

These donations can be given to any healthcare facility, including hospitals, GP hubs, hospices and care homes.

