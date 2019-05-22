‘Volatile’ lout who attacked bouncer at Dundee nightclub told to behave

A reveller who attacked a bouncer at a city nightclub has been given a chance to behave himself.

Ross Moore, of Kenmore Gardens, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Dundee University Students’ Union on Airlie Place last October.

The city’s sheriff court heard Moore became an annoyance to staff and refused to leave the premises despite being repeatedly asked to do so.

Moore was at the smoking area of the club at around 2am and a staff member went to speak with him having gathered the impression he might be difficult to deal with.

Fiscal depute Joanne Smith said: “They took hold of him and the accused lashed out and pushed a female staff member backwards with his hands.

“He struggled with other door staff and police were contacted.”

The incident was captured on CCTV and Moore was described as being continually “volatile” during his dealings with police.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing and struggling with door stewards as well as pushing Hannah Luzha on the body.

Solicitor Larry Flynn said: “It was towards the end of the evening and rather predictably he consumed too much alcohol. The incident only lasted about a minute and a half and there was a lot of pushing and shoving.”

Sentence was deferred until August for good behaviour.