The Voice winner Stevie McCrorie to take stage at Dundee’s first hairdressing awards

A winner of hit television show The Voice is ready to rock Dundee’s first-ever hairdressing awards.

Firefighter Stevie McCrorie, from Alva in Clackmannanshire, who was crowned the winner of the BBC programme in 2015, is set to perform at the inaugural Coloured Soul Hairdresser of the Year awards.

Speaking to the Tele, Stevie said he is looking forward to attending the event — and he hopes he might get sorted out with a new hair-do!

He said: “It is going to be a good night. I am going to be singing a few songs and enjoying myself with everyone.”

Coloured Soul was born after partners Rhys Davidson, 26, and Gemma Slade, 32, who are both hairdressers, merged their businesses into a franchise with branches in Dundee, Broughty Ferry and Tayport.

The Coloured Soul Hairdresser of the Year ceremony takes place tonight at the Malmaison.

Guest performer Stevie added: “I don’t usually do stuff like this.

“Normally I am concentrated on my own gigs and stuff like that —but I got the call from a friend who is friends with Rhys.

“I am excited to be part of the first hairdressing awards in the city.

“I also have a few other appearances coming up — one at the Party at the Palace festival and another at East Fife Stadium.”

Stevie, who still works as a firefighter, shot to fame after winning the popular singing competition.

His debut single Lost Stars was released the day after his win and debuted and peaked at number six on the UK singles charts

The idea for the Coloured Soul awards came after Rhys took part in Pro Live Manchester and took top spot in the Hair Club Live open chair event.

The Hairdresser of the Year will be crowned after each member of the Coloured Soul team is tasked with creating a look on two models in front of a panel of independent judges. The winner will walk away with £500 and the Hairdresser of the Year accolade.

There will also be a “New York style” buffet cooked up by the chefs at the city centre hotel.

Following the competition, Stevie will take to the stage and perform live and then he will be on hand to meet guests.