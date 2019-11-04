Vodka thief drove on the wrong side of the road and almost caused crash during high-speed chase through Dundee

A vodka thief drove on the wrong side of the road and almost caused a crash during a high-speed chase.

Ryan Ogilvie, 31, of Aboyne Avenue, was jailed after he admitted speeding on multiple streets in a bid to avoid officers.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that police became suspicious of Ogilvie’s car after it was seen outside a Broughty Ferry supermarket where he had stolen bottles of vodka on the same morning.

Ogilvie also admitted stealing a mobile phone from a woman’s car the following day, as well as targeting the vodka section at Sainsbury’s.

Officers travelling on Pitkerro Road on July 11 saw Ogilvie at a junction. Having spotted the police, Ogilvie entered the carriageway and blocked traffic before driving along Doon Terrace at speed.

Police followed Ogilvie’s car into Rowantree Crescent and activated their blue lights and sirens, but he continued to drive at speed.

Officers observed Ogilvie driving on the wrong side of the road before almost colliding with another vehicle.

He abandoned his car on Westcroft Place, with checks later showing he was disqualified from driving.

Ogilvie pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of vodka from Marks & Spencer, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry on July 11. On the same day, he drove dangerously on Pitkerro Road, Doon Terrace, Rowantree Crescent, Fountainbleau Drive, Happyhillock Road, Douglas Road and Longtown Road by driving at excessive speeds, overtaking dangerously, driving on the opposing carriageway and navigating a roundabout the wrong way. He also drove while disqualified.

At the car park of B&M, Milton of Craigie, on July 12, he entered an insecure car and stole a mobile phone, while he stole four bottles of vodka from Sainsbury’s, Tom Johnston Road, on July 18.

Ogilvie was jailed for a total of 405 days as well as being disqualified from driving for 33 months.