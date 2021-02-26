Locals living in a quiet village have been left wondering if empty alcohol containers attached to trees represent protest or artistic expression.

A stretch of road near Westmuir in Angus has been transformed this week, with vodka bottles and beer cans dangling from trees.

A 100-yard stretch of trees at Egnamoss Road has been given a makeover of sorts with around 50 alcohol containers, leading some locals to brand it an “eyesore”.

Walkers said the strange decorations popped up this week.

Jim Miller, who has lived in the area for over 30 years, believed it may have been done out of protest against people littering in the area.

“It’s certainly a strange phenomenon, I’ve never seen anything like it in the time I’ve lived around here,” he said.

“There have been ongoing problems with littering in the area for many years, a lot of these bottles have been at the roadside for some time.

“I can only assume someone has done this out of protest at the mess people were leaving behind.

“It is a bit of an eyesore nonetheless.”

It is unclear who has taken this course of action.

Another couple were left contemplating if the alcohol containers in the trees were part of an “art installation”.

The man, who did not wish to be named, added: “This is a very popular route for folk to walk along.

“We reckon this only happened on Tuesday, we came past here on Monday and I don’t believe there was anything, you couldn’t miss it really.

“It was must have taken someone a bit of time to put these alcohol bottles up with bits of twine, we’ve certainly never seen anything like it.”

One man joked that it was a “bit spooky” as he described driving along the road earlier in the day.

He added: “I’ve maybe watched too many horror films but there is something a bit spooky about seeing them swinging in the trees like that.

“You do wonder if you’re going to go to the bother of tying them up why would you not just put them in a bin bag and dispose of them.

“People should be taking responsibility of their own rubbish none the less.

“If it is meant to be art it’s gone right over my head.”