Vive la difference! 88 languages spoken at schools across Dundee

Dundee has become a multicultural melting point with dozens of languages spoken in the city.

Now, a new report reveals that 88 different languages are spoken by hundreds of pupils in schools and other education establishments.

The report presented to city councillors gave details of a significant amount of work currently ongoing to support bilingual pupils.

Young people are supported by the Bilingual Pupil’s Support Service (BPSS) in languages including Polish, Urdu/Punjabi, Arabic, Hindi, Russian, Romanian, Mandarin, Bulgarian, Kurdish, Persian and Thai.

The report read: “Polish is the most commonly spoken language followed by Urdu/Punjabi and then Arabic.

“Literacy in a child’s first language is recognised and valued.

“There is a direct correlation between the level of literacy in a child’s home language and the child’s ability to progress with acquiring English.”

The report said BPSS wanted to ensure Dundee’s local multilingual schools and their benefits were promoted to parents.

It added: “In Dundee there are Chinese, Polish, Urdu’/Punjabi, Russian and Arabic schools. The Polish school is the largest with 180 pupils.”

Across the city, 578 children were either new to English or at the early acquisition stage of a new language.

Over the last three years, 66 bilingual young people have been presented for SQA exams with 97% of these gaining passes at grade A -C .

A spokesman for BPSS said they supported families through several schemes, including Bookbug sessions in the mother tongue for families with pre-school children to raise educational attainment.

Teddy Talk, an English language learning programme, is also given to children and parents in selected nurseries.

The spokesman said: “We also provide direct teaching to small groups and team teaching with mainstream teachers, we adapt mainstream materials to ensure accessibility for bilingual learners and we involve parents in the learning curriculum content in the home language.”

The report also revealed that Dundee recently welcomed 17 refugee families who had arrived from Syria and Lebanon.

Between them, these families have 24 school-age children and young people who are settling into their new schools. All are new to English.

A council spokesman said: “Dundee is a truly multilingual, multicultural city boasting 88 languages spoken in our schools. The Bilingual Pupils’ Support Service is a front-line education service with a wealth of knowledge and experience in this field.”