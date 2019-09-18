Vital service based in Hilltown provides support for people with psychosis and mental health problems

A charity which promotes acceptance and understanding for those who hear voices has marked a world awareness day with an open day and party.

The Dundee Hearing Voices Network (HaVeN) has been running for more than 20 years to provide support for local people with psychosis and other mental health problems.

It has been based in the Hilltown since 2006, where locals gather to provide one another with peer support or to get help with other issues in their lives affected by their condition.

On Saturday, the centre was host to a bustling open day to mark World Hearing Voices Day, which aims to educate people and to break down some of the misconceptions around conditions such as psychosis.

Alongside a free buffet, karaoke and live music, there were hand massages – a stress reliever, and a vital piece of human contact for people who have often isolated themselves from the world.

Niki Lamond, manager at Dundee HaVeN, said the centre was providing a “vital” service for people who can otherwise find themselves alone.

“For us it’s all about breaking down stigmas. Hearing voices can isolate people, so for a lot of them HaVeN is a vital part of their lives,” she said.

Open throughout the week, HaVeN is many things to many people – a community cafe, a kitchen, a place to meet friends and chat and a source of support.

Among those enjoying the festivities was Maggie Simpson, 51, from Kirkton, who has received support from a number of services over the years.

She said: “All my friends are here – this is a good crowd.

“Because of places like HaVeN I have a life. I have lots of support from other services and people like my psychiatrist, but this is different.

“I count everyone I see here as part of my family.

“We all have a laugh and just have a good time.

“I still hear voices but they’re in the back of my mind now. I can do things to keep them there.”

Callum, 28, has been coming to HaVeN for almost a year, having dropped out of university because he was struggling with hearing voices.

“I don’t think charities like these are promoted well enough in mental health services,” he said.