Vital funding boost for Angus swimming group

A swimming club in Carnoustie has received vital funding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Carnoustie Claymores Swimming Club applied for the grant as part of Swimathon Foundation’s Covid-19 Relief Fund, announced last month.

The cash will go towards coach salaries, subsidising membership fees where members have been financially impacted by coronavirus and training costs, when the club is able to return.

The Angus-based club, which also works with the council to support school-age youngsters with their swimming, consists of 113 children and adults who compete in local leagues, individual competitions and at Masters level.

Carnoustie Claymores have continued to provide for their members whilst pools have been closed, running regular quizzes, land training via Zoom and art and baking challenges.

Nigel Robinson from the Carnoustie Claymores said: “We were delighted to receive the grant from The Swimathon Foundation.

“This £500 will help keep our swimmers engaged with the club by participating in different fun and fitness activities throughout lockdown.

“We were delighted to have a question and answer session with Hannah Miley and four exercise sessions delivered via Zoom.

“We have also engaged a local Pilates instructor to give some classes online.

“We are very grateful to accept this funding from the Swimathon Foundation to use in the future for engaging our swimmers and keeping them fit and interested in the club while we await lockdown to lift.

“We have many more ideas to keep the club busy, and now we have some money to pay for things that are extras.”

This week Swimathon Foundation announced £50,000 worth of grants had been awarded to over one hundred swimming clubs, swimming schools and independent aquatic organisations.