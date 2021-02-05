Visitors to Crombie Country Park told ‘go home’ if car park is full

Visitors who arrive by car at one of Angus’ top beauty spots will be asked to “return home” if new limits are breached.

The direction by Angus Council will apply if Crombie Country Park’s main car park – which has 30 spaces – is full.

The attraction’s overflow car park with a further 100 spaces is currently closed due to ice and drivers have been parking along the narrow entrance road to the park, off the B961 Dundee to Friockheim Road, and on the B-road too.

Restrictions prohibiting parking and waiting vehicles around the site, other than within the allocated car park, will be imposed from Saturday.

An announcement by Angus Council on social media said: “Crombie Car Park is open but has been extremely busy recently.

“If the car park is full, please do not park in the driveway and be prepared to return home and visit at a quieter time.

“Please do not park on the verges or carriageway at this time as the restrictions will be enforced. Signs will be in place reminding drivers of the restrictions.”

There are no restrictions to visitor numbers of those arriving on foot to visit the park.

‘Large increase in visitors’

A spokeswoman for ANGUSalive, which maintains Crombie Country Park, said there had been a large increase in visitors accessing the park by vehicle over the last month, with many of them parking on the main B road and park’s driveway.

She said: “This makes it difficult and dangerous for vehicles to pass and restricts the ability for emergency vehicles to pass if needed. ANGUSalive highlighted these concerns to Angus Council and Police Scotland.

“Due to the recent icy and wet weather the overflow car park at Crombie is unable to be opened. We hope as the weather improves we will be able to reopen these spaces.”

The spokeswoman added: “Monikie Country Park’s overflow car park is open therefore if Crombie is busy, and Monikie remains local to you, you can try and visit the outdoor space there.

“However as is always the message, we should all be avoiding crowded places and staying local, therefore if any of our parks are busy, best return home and visit again at a quieter time.

“We know that outdoor spaces are important for everyone’s health and wellbeing, particularly at this time, but it’s also essential we enjoy the outdoors safely.”

Angus Council to monitor and review restrictions

An Angus Council spokeswoman said: “The restrictions are being implemented on the back of concerns raised regarding vehicles parking on the verges and the road close to the access to Crombie Country Park and associated road safety issues.

“We will monitor and review the restrictions in place on a regular basis.

“We know how difficult the Covid-19 restrictions are for everyone and understand being physically active is very important for physical and mental health.

“We urge people when exercising outdoors to be responsible and take the necessary measures to keep themselves and others safe.”