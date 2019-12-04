Visitors slam mindless fly-tipping at Dundee cemetery

Visitors to Birkhill Cemetery have slammed “despicable” fly-tipping just yards from burial plots.

Mattresses, rubbish bags and tables were among a trove of items dumped in the grounds over the weekend.

A number of people took to social media once images of the mound of rubbish emerged online and condemned the responsible parties.

The widely shared post had labelled the perpetrators “scum” while others called on the rubbish to be uplifted as soon as possible.

Dundee City Council operatives were seen in the cemetery removing the items shortly before 11am yesterday after being notified of the incident.

One eyewitness revealed due to the volume of waste left behind the council staff had to make two trips to clear it up.

Jim Hamilton, from Coupar Angus, was attending a funeral yesterday at Birkhill and he echoed the sentiments being posted online – and he said he was disgusted by what he saw.

The 68-year-old added: “People really should have some dignity – to dump stuff in a graveyard is disgusting.

“Fly-tipping is prevalent all over but it is unusual to see folk dumping it in a cemetery.”

One man who became aware of the incident on Facebook praised the council for getting the items removed so quickly.

He added: “Fair play to the council for getting up here as quickly as they did. It happened on Sunday or that’s when I certainly became aware of it.

“It wasn’t directly beside anyone’s headstone but it was close enough. It is despicable that someone would think that is acceptable.

“One council worker told me they were coming back for the second time to remove the last of the waste.

“When I came up there was only a table and a bed frame still there. Its fairly brazen to have dumped it where they have.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “So called fly tipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does it also acting illegally and the Council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the Procurator Fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.”