The Covid-19 lockdown has brought with it a boost in visitor numbers to one of Dundee’s most popular parks.

An annual report, published by Friends of Clatto, has revealed the country park became a hugely-popular destination for the public during the three-month period and since.

The group also highlighted the major work had been done at the park over the past seven months to encourage more people to visit.

Along with volunteers, the committee cleared grass, weeds and moss from the sides of the reservoir, cleaned up paths, and emptied drains.

The group also planted wild flowers, refurbished toilets and installed new benches.

© Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The report said: “Visitors to Clatto increased considerably during the lockdown in March and that trend has continued.

“We are keen to encourage more visitors and are delighted that Ancrum Outdoor Centre has restarted their activities, and a number of other groups are regularly using this green space for exercise and training.”

Group secretary Dorothy McHugh said: “We are delighted that visitor numbers at the park have grown so much over the time.

“It shows that people have been keen to get out and about during lockdown and beyond and we hope that this will continue.”

However, the group has made fresh calls for Dundee City Council to address a number of ongoing issues with the park.

“Key among these is the water level of the reservoir, the damaged jetty and general maintenance around the area,” Dorothy added.

© Mhairi Edwards/ DCT Media

“Currently, both islands are under water and not suitable for swan or duck nesting. Repairs to the jetty remain outstanding.”

In recent weeks the city council has included Clatto into their plan for naturalisation, however, this has caused concern with the committee as it is currently used to exercise dogs.

Dorothy claims this view is shared by visitors, and says in a survey the overwhelming majority were in favour of the area being maintained for its original purpose .

Dorothy added: “The area chosen at Clatto is the designated dog exercise area and, while we are certainly supportive of naturalisation, we believe that this area should be maintained as a dog exercise and general park area for children and families.

© DC Thomson

“We have submitted our comments to the council and are waiting for a response.

“This has been a very successful period for Friends of Clatto, despite the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The commitment and active participation of group members has resulted in many noticeable improvements being made to the area.

“It is hoped that once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and we return to face to face meetings, the increased interest generated by our work will lead to new members coming on board.”

A spokesman for the council said: “We are working with the Friends of Clatto group to provide a number of improvement works at Clatto Country Park.”