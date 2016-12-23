Visitor numbers rise in Dundee and Angus

Dundee and Angus welcomed an extra 59,000 people to visitor attractions between January and October this year.

According to figures from the Moffat Centre — a research centre for tourism based at Glasgow Caledonian University — there was a 5.7% increase in the number of people heading to visitor attractions during the period, or 59,443 people.

As the year draws to a close, VisitScotland regional director Jim Clarkson said 2016 had been a “ground-breaking” year for tourism in the region.

He said: “Evidence suggests that Dundee and Angus have enjoyed one of the busiest tourism years in recent memory with attractions such as the Discovery Point and Verdant Works among a number of businesses reporting an increase in visitor numbers in 2016.

“The hugely popular Oor Wullies Bucket Trail has been a success story from this year’s season, capturing the imagination of locals and visitors while also proving to be a huge hit across Scotland too.”

The trail is also said to have been a contributing factor to a boost in footfall at the Dundee VisitScotland Information Centre.

Visitor numbers were up by more than 24% compared to the same time last year and retail sales up by 45% between June 27 and August 17.

More than 70,000 locals and visitors are estimated to have taken part in the public art event.

Dundee and Angus played a starring role in the Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design with events taking place throughout the year.

Dundee also hosted the grand finale of the Festival of Architecture in November.

Mr Clarkson said a contributing factor to the boost in numbers had been the introduction of direct flights between Dundee and Amsterdam.

He said: “The new route from Flybe has ensured that Dundee, and the surrounding area, is more connected than ever before — giving us a louder voice within key markets.”

Mr Clarkson added that 22 businesses across the region have signed up to become a VisitScotland Information Partner (VIP).

The programme ties in with the global Spirit of Scotland campaign, helping visitors make the most of their trip to Scotland.

He said: “From Willowbank House in Arbroath to the Dundee Museum of Transport, we’ve seen a great response.”