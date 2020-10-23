Visiting restrictions introduced in Ninewells, PRI and Stracathro from Monday

Visiting for patients in wards at three hospitals across Tayside is to be suspended from October 26.

NHS Tayside has announced its decision to suspend regular visiting for patients in wards in Ninewells Hospital, Perth Royal Infirmary and some parts of Stracathro, due to coronavirus.

The virus is circulating widely in Tayside with the current incidence rate of Covid-19 within Dundee higher than some local authority areas in the central belt that are currently under enhanced restrictions.

There are almost 50 patients with confirmed Covid-19 in Tayside hospitals – along with a number of suspected cases.

A statement from the health board read: “The incidence rate has also been increasing across all areas of Tayside in the past few weeks. By restricting visiting we can help keep our patients, staff and the public safe.

“There are currently almost 50 patients with confirmed Covid-19 in Tayside hospitals along with a number of suspected cases and this number is increasing on a daily basis.

“Four wards across Tayside already have restricted visiting due to outbreaks of Covid-19.”

The new restrictions affect wards for adult patients in Ninewells, all wards at Perth Royal Infirmary and the surgical unit wards in Stracathro.

Visiting in these areas can continue in specific circumstances, for example for patients receiving end-of-life care.

Anyone with a question about visiting should contact the senior charge nurse in the ward to discuss their individual situation.

Patients should continue to attend hospital for outpatient clinic appointments and for planned procedures.

However, if anyone has an appointment at one of their clinics or departments, they are asked to attend alone. The exception is for children and vulnerable adults, who can be accompanied by one person.

The public can continue to visit Tayside Children’s Hospital, maternity and neonatal wards, mental health facilities and community hospitals.

NHS Tayside’s Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Claire Pearce, said: “We understand that suspending visiting will impact on families and patients and we know that not being able to visit family members whilst they are in hospital is distressing for many people.

“However it is vital that we keep our patients, staff and the public safe. We hope everyone understands that we have made this difficult decision for these reasons.

“In order to manage the number of patients with the virus, we are using our three acute hospitals flexibly with patients and staff moving between the sites.

“This means that we must restrict visiting in all three sites to help further reduce the number of people coming into our hospitals each day and help limit the spread of coronavirus.

“We will continue to offer virtual visiting for patients using telephones, tablets and laptops to allow people to keep in touch with their loved ones.”

NHS Tayside Interim Director of Public Health, Dr Emma Fletcher, said, “I would like to remind everyone coming into hospital to wear a face covering and follow hand hygiene and hand washing advice.”