Visionary move by Dundee charity chief

A Dundee charity chief has been appointed chairman of a UK-wide sight-loss organisation.

Graham Findlay, chief executive of North East Sensory Services (Ness), has taken over as chairman of Visionary, a membership organisation for independent charities which assists blind and partially sighted people across the UK. Ness supports more than 6,000 blind and deaf people in the north-east and has offices in Dundee, Aberdeen and Elgin.

Visionary acts as a collective voice for local organisations, providing practical services for people with sight loss, as well as representing members on a national stage.

Mr Findlay said: “We have been able to appoint a skilled team of staff who will help our members develop and therefore support our service users across the country.”