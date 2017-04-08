Plans to open a cinema in Dundee’s Wellgate shopping centre might still only be at the discussion stage, but letting agents are using an image of the cinema to advertise the centre.

Light Cinemas had originally hoped to open a 900-seat cinema in the centre by the end of 2017 but admitted earlier this year it will be 2019 “at the earliest” before the cinema could open.

The London-based company has already invested more than £100,000 in plans for the cinema.

The Wellgate Centre has appointed new letting agents, FG Burnett, in a bid to find tenants for its unoccupied units.

FG Burnett is advertising the Wellgate on its website with an image showing the cinema at the front of the building.

However, the centre’s marketing manager Marion Crorar said the image is solely being used for illustrative purposes.

She said: “It’s just a new brochure to reflect the change in letting agents. Negotiations are continuing with interested parties.”

Although no plans have yet been formalised for the cinema, the images give the clearest indication yet of how a potential development may look.

As well as the cinema itself, they also indicate space for a cafe on the second floor overlooking the Murraygate.

Plans to open a cinema were disrupted by the collapse of BHS last year. It was one of the biggest stores in the shopping centre and occupied space over two floors. The unit still remains empty and is being marketed by FG Burnett.

Although work to create a cinema has still not started four years after plans were first put forward, work to redevelop the shopping centre has continued.

Plans to create a gym on the top floor of the centre, in the unit once occupied by TJ Hughes, were approved by Dundee City Council last month.