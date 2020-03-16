Virus crisis knocks Dundee’s run of good form for six as footy fixtures grind to a halt

Declan McDaid and his Dundee colleagues had hoped to keep their momentum going by beating Dunfermline.

The Dens winger was left kicking his heels, though, because of the cancellation of the match against the Pars due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Dark Blues’ winger was a key player as they beat Ayr United 2-0 at home last Tuesday night to move into third spot in the Championship (see video further down).

Both he and Dundee seemed to be coming good just in time for the battle for promotion play-off places.

However, with the SPFL and SFA confirming on Friday that all domestic games are off until further notice because of the health emergency, any notion of promotion has been placed on hold.

Dundee had made moves they thought would help by asking people with cold or flu symptoms to stay away from the stadium.

McDaid and his team-mates will now have to follow guidelines just as they were ready to kick on.

Speaking before news of the fixture suspension, McDaid said: “There is a great feeling around the club just now.

“We are playing well and keeping a lot of clean sheets.

“We were unlucky not to beat Alloa and then Saturday at Ayr wasn’t a great game.

“However, it was good to get Ayr at Dens again on Tuesday and beat them here, which we needed to do.

“So, yes, it is all good at the moment. The clean sheets have been massive for us.

“Obviously, that is half the battle and we just need to score at the other end which we did twice against Ayr.

“We are just trying to take each game as it comes and keep those clean sheets going for as long as we can.

“When we are so solid at the back we know we just have to do the other side of it further up the pitch to get wins.

“We have also been creating a lot of chances.”

The five-successive clean sheets have coincided with the arrival of central defender Christophe Berra from Hearts.

McDaid revealed he has also benefited personally from the presence of the Scotland international.

He added: “With this shape we have just now, we are pressing from the front and we have the three centre-backs there to consolidate.

“Big Christophe has been especially good for me on the left.

“He is, obviously, really experienced and he is always talking to me, helping me with my positioning and telling me where I have to be.

“He will tell me to pull in when he needs me but he will also release me and it has been working well.

“I am enjoying the new role, having that whole side to myself.

“It is a real shift getting up and down but I am enjoying it so far.”