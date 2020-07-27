Virtual work experience at University of Dundee will introduce pupils to the world of life science

Over 40 pupils from across Scotland will take their first steps into the world of life sciences this week by attending a virtual work experience week at the University of Dundee.

Since 2017 the School of Life Sciences has hosted S5 and S6 students from local schools to show them the potential career opportunities available before moving into further education.

This year the work experience week has been brought online and also includes the School of Medicine.

Pupils will be able to explore research work within the schools via virtual lab tours, scientific experiments and data analysis, live workshops, career stories and more.

The talks by scientists will also give insight into the huge variety of research taking place in Dundee as well as an insight into the different career opportunities available within the world of science.

Erin Hardee, Schools Outreach Organiser at the University’s School of Life Sciences, said: “Many pupils are unfamiliar with the wide range of careers involved in life sciences research and think that studying science is only worthwhile if you want to be a doctor. Life science is a huge field of study and we hope this week will allow pupils to see that.

“Virtual tours of labs and engaging presentations, online workshops, bioinformatics activities and interactive group sessions with researchers will give students a well-rounded idea of the career opportunities open to them. Our overall goal is that they leave with a renewed interest in science.

“Running online has allowed us to reach more pupils and expand our range. We have pupils from all over Scotland signed up, which will hopefully help Dundee’s reputation grow.”

Dr. Chris Henstridge from the School of Medicine said: “We have a rich and diverse research environment at the School of Medicine, with a vast array of expertise covering all aspects of human health and disease.

“Some of our researchers will discuss their work and why they love being a scientist, or what inspired them to become one. Our diverse range of research staff will give students the chance to find out what it’s really like to work in a medical research laboratory.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase the exciting opportunities of a career in medicine and medical research and we look forward to welcoming the pupils to the School.”