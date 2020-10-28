Virtual night market launch: How you can buy the very best in local Angus produce without leaving your sofa

An Angus food and drink network has brought together top producers in the county for a virtual night market which takes place on Thursday.

Appetite for Angus, one of many food and drink networks that have been formed in the last year, is behind the virtual event which you can access through your chosen social media platform whether that be Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by using a simple hashtag.

On Thursday October 29 from 7pm, simply log on to social media and type in #A4ANightMarket which will bring up all of the amazing businesses in the county and the products they have available.

Excitement

Fiona Walsh of Arbroath-based Toll House Spirits, which produces Redcastle Gin, is a volunteer on the steering group of Appetite for Angus.

She said: “It’s part of Appetite for Angus. I am a volunteer on the steering group for the Angus Food and Drink Network called Appetite for Angus – it’s one of the regional food groups that has emerged over the last nine or 10 months with support from Scotland Food and Drink.

“I have my own business Toll House Spirits which has Redcastle and Broughty Ferry Gin, but I do the social media, website and a bit of marketing and communications

“Originally during lockdown the group tried to get a neighbours’ food market up and running but it just didn’t grow momentum, largely because most of us had to navigate through lockdown by finding a way to pivot our business and start trading in a different way.

“It never really got off the ground but I had always championed the virtual market – it’s low risk to the producer, it’s effectively free to run on social media platforms, customers don’t have to leave the house, they can sit at home with their phones or their laptops and have a good browse at what everyone is selling.

“We just felt it was something that was worth trialling, particularly when the latest measures came in and people were a bit restricted again.”

Get involved

“On the darker nights folk will be sitting in the house maybe a bit bored, so we have gone with a Thursday evening night market and it will be virtually hosted across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter,” said Fiona.

“Collectively, when we look at everyone’s social media, we have around 100,000 followers, so we have a reasonable reach to get visibility on the night with the people that we have signed up,” she revealed.

“We have what I would call some of the Angus big hitters which are keen to take part which is great.

“We have got a hashtag which is #A4ANightMarket and all the producers will post what they have available. Customers only need to go on their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and type in the hashtag and, in theory, up will pop everything that is available, lots of producers’ wares and posts.

“Businesses can get on touch through our Appetite for Angus website or social media and we will send them details of how to get involved on the night and we also include a ready to go Facebook post.

“It’s pretty simple and the more folk we can get interested the better. The producers can join right up until five to seven on Thursday if they want to take part – they can literally take part on the night and get involved as much or as little as they want.

“If anything catches your eye you click on it and you can interact directly with the producers and place any orders that you wish or post any queries.

“There is no middle man, they can arrange to make payment etc. We are just there as a wheel to make sure that people can see what is available and bring it under that Angus banner.”

Buy great produce in your jammies!

And Fiona is optimistic that the virtual night market will go well, with a previous positive experience earlier during the lockdown period.

“It should be good – if it’s a cold, wet Thursday night and if people are sitting in their jammies on their sofa it should work well,” she added.

“We did one earlier in lockdown with Angus Farmers’ Market which went really well and we sold as much as we would at a physical market, but did it just by sitting round the kitchen table.

“If we can generate sales and awareness for some of our Angus businesses then it’s a win and if we can make the consumers aware of some of the amazing producers we have on our doorstep then that’s even better.

“If they can realise they have some amazing produce within a 10-mile of their house then that will be great.”

Taking part in the virtual night market are: Owens Angus Jams, Ogilvy Vodka, Fallones Pizza & Gelato, Gin Bothy, Baked by Belle, We Love Platters, Short n Sweet, Artisana, Fudge & Fancies, El Tajin / Martha Doyle, Balhungie Farm / Made on our Farm, Wee Cook, Applely Ever After, Toll House Spirits, Sacred Grounds, Mrs C’s Cake Co, Shed 35, Jules Cakebox, A Longer Table, Fournos Authentic Greek Cuisine and The Littlest Herb Co.

Helping each other

Appetite for Angus is a network of food and drink businesses who are working together to promote what the area has to offer, to ensure everyone has access to local food, and to collaborate, supporting and helping each other.

The group covers all parts of the food chain – farmers, primary producers, wholesalers, retailers, café owners, restaurateurs, and professional services, all of whom have one thing in common – a passion for good, local food which we want to share with everyone.

Anyone can join the network so if you are based in Angus and involved in food and drink in any way, simply get in touch through their website or by emailing info@appetiteforangus.com