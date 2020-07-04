Virtual Kiltwalk will see couple tackling three of Dundee’s hills to raise money for Alzheimer Scotland

Husband and wife team Derek and Patricia Stewart will tackle the Craigowl, Balluderon and Auchterhouse hills as part of their route for the first virtual Kiltwalk this weekend.

The pair have taken part in three Dundee Kiltwalks in previous years and this weekend’s jaunt will be the second time they have raised money for Alzheimer Scotland, after Derek’s mother died following a long battle with the condition.

Whilst they are experienced Kiltwalkers, Derek and Patricia have included three hills in their route this year making a change from the usual flat course at the event.

Derek, a senior development engineer, said: “When the Kiltwalk was cancelled and the virtual event was announced we thought we would join in after taking part for the past three years.

“We live in Birkhill so are starting there before taking on the Auchterhouse, Balluderon and Craigowl hills and following on to Bridgefoot before coming back to Birkhill.

“We do quite a bit of walking and I do a lot of hill walking so we thought we would change up the route as the Kiltwalk is usually quite flat. Patricia isn’t used to the hills but we will make sure she gets up them.

“This will be the second time we raise money for Alzheimer Scotland and we chose this charity as my mother was diagnosed with it before she passed away.

“I have spoken to a lot of my friends who have also had family diagnosed so it obviously affects a lot of people.”

While lockdown has made it harder to bring in donations the couple have already raised over £300 for the charity and while they are excited to complete the walk this weekend they will miss the crowds spurring each other on.

Derek added: “We haven’t made quite as much as we normally do this year as we usually get a lot of donations from our local pub where we obviously haven’t been able to go but it is still a good amount.

“It will definitely be strange this year as you usually meet so many different people during the Kiltwalk and you hear all their different stories and what they are raising money for and it is just a great atmosphere so that will definitely be missed but we are looking forward to the walk with a few of our other friends too.”

The Dundee Kiltwalk was due to take place on August 16 before being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead fundraisers have been tasked with completing any Kiltwalk inspired activity this weekend with Sir Tom Hunter topping up donations by 50%.