Virtual gig by Dundee singer and friends to raise cash for Alzheimer Scotland

Dundee songbird Stephanie Gibson is hitting the high notes once again and hoping to reach a fundraising target of £300.

Throughout lockdown the 28-year-old has been entertaining both locals and music fans across the world with virtual performances.

She has also treated care home residents to garden gigs to lift their spirits.

Now Stephanie is taking it to a new level by organising an evening of music involving seven other singers – including a Tom Jones tribute – to raise money for Alzheimer Scotland.

She said: “During lockdown I have sung in many care homes and care complexes in Dundee and I have seen first-hand how this horrible disease has affected people’s loved ones.

“When doing these performances it was really apparent just how much music can do and how it helps those with dementia.

“It was really amazing seeing the residents’ reactions – especially if staff had secretly told us some of their favourite songs.

“It was so nice and sometimes really emotional seeing how much music meant to them.”

Stephanie will soon be going back to her full-time retail job and decided to raise money for Alzheimer Scotland since she will no longer be able to do the care home gigs.

“I wanted to raise some money for the charity and get some of my other favourite performers and friends on board to host a virtual party – Songbird and Friends,” Stephanie said.

“The other performers involved are all from Scotland, apart from one, and I met them all during lockdown by seeing them perform on other music pages and virtual bars.

“I was really worried they wouldn’t be up for being part of the gig but every one of them said they would love to help which has been amazing.

“I set myself a target of £300 as I know it is a hard time for everyone financially so didn’t want to push it too much but I have already received more than £170 which is amazing – especially since the show hasn’t even started yet.

“Throughout lockdown I have been able to do my dream job in a sense as I have been able to perform a lot and meet new people within the music scene which wouldn’t have happened otherwise.

“I am really excited for the show tomorrow and appreciate every single donation we receive.”

To see all eight performances visit Stephanie Gibson – Singer on Facebook tomorrow from 6pm.

Each singer will be performing live from their own home, following all Covid-19 guidelines.

Donations can be made by visiting justgiving.com/songbirdandfriends.