Virtual concert raises over £500 for children across Dundee and Perth

A virtual concert in Dundee has raised over £500 for charity.

Lianne Carr Wyllie organised the concert to raise some funds for Help For Kids, a charity that supports children and young people across Dundee and Perth.

Eight children performed a variety of songs at the weekend, some live and others pre-recorded, and Lianne’s husband Paul also played an acoustic set.

Lianne said: “The line-up included local kids who have been working on their chosen songs and dance routines throughout lockdown. They did absolutely fantastic and so far we have raised £590 for the charity.”

The Fort Hotel in Broughty Ferry supported the charity by streaming the concert through their Facebook page.

Taking part in the concert were five-year-old Ruby, Skye, 7, Molly, Mia and Frankie, all aged 8, Leah and Scarlett, both aged 9, and ten-year-old Lucas.

Hannah Kemlo, charity coordinator for Help For Kids said: “Lianne, her husband Paul and the kids were all absolutely fantastic, it was just a brilliant afternoon.

“They all worked so hard in the lead up to the concert and raised an amazing amount of money. We’re so grateful to them and to everyone who donated.”

To donate, visit Just Giving and search ‘Lianne’s Help For Kids Virtual Concert’.