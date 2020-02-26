Virgin Money store in Dundee to close and merge with Clydesdale Bank

Dundee’s Virgin Money premises in High Street is to close, with the branch to merge with the Clydesdale Bank.

The Clydesdale Bank, situated across the road, will be rebranded as a Virgin Money store, the company said today.

It comes after the Clydesdale branch closed its doors today suddenly, ahead of the announcement.

Branches across the UK will be consolidated into nearby locations, all rebranded as Virgin Money stores by 2021, with 500 jobs to be axed as a result, with 12 in Scotland affected.

Regarding the Dundee merger, a spokeswoman said: “We are talking to staff in both locations about the options available to maximise the opportunities for people at both sites.

“Until we have gone through this process, we can’t comment on final job numbers in Dundee.”

The Broughty Ferry branch of the Clydesdale Bank will not be affected, she added.

In Perthshire, the Crieff Clydesdale Bank will close and be with merged with the Virgin Money store in Perth, 17 miles away.

The stores will begin to close in late May 2020 and it is the firm’s intention to find alternative roles for staff either within other stores locally or elsewhere, wherever possible.

However, because of the store closures, a number of people will be at risk of redundancy.

A spokeswoman said: “Today’s announcement includes plans to close seven branches and consolidate a further five branches across Scotland, as well as providing an update on the next stage in the restructuring of the business, including the removal or relocation of some roles as part of the planned integration.

“A reduction of around 500 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) roles across the UK is anticipated as a result of these changes, with a significant proportion of this reduction expected to come from head office locations.

“The rebrand activity will accelerate from April this year, with every branch updated to the new Virgin Money store identity and upgraded so it can support Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank customers by October 2020.

“At the same time, changes will be made to the network to remove duplicate locations where Virgin Money stores are located close to Clydesdale Bank branches – alternative stores will be under 0.5 miles away.

“As a result of this, 30 branches across the UK will be consolidated into nearby locations, all rebranded as Virgin Money stores.

“There will also be some additional closures to ensure Virgin Money has a national network fit for the future that reflects how customers wish to bank.

“Statistics show that the number of customers using bank branches for day-to-day transactions across the UK banking industry has been on a downward trend for a number of years and Virgin Money UK continues to evolve its banking offering to meet this changing consumer behaviour.

“The group continually reviews and monitors its online, mobile and telephone services, as well as the effectiveness of the branch network.

Lucy Dimes, Group Business Transformation Officer at Virgin Money UK, said: “The decision to close branches is never taken lightly.

“The changes announced today are focused on consolidating branches where there is another Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank or Virgin Money location within half a mile as well as closing a number of branches to reflect changes to customer demand.

“As our customers change the way they want to bank with us, we are evolving the role of our stores – investing in all of the ways that customers are choosing to bank with us, including a reimagined Virgin Money presence on the high street.

“Following the unveiling of three new Virgin Money stores in December last year, the full rebrand of our national network of 166 stores begins in April and will be completed by September this year.”