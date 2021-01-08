Viral video of police in Aberdeen investigating Covid breach at house to be reviewed by independent regulator

A video widely circulated online that showed police investigating an alleged Covid breach at a house in Aberdeen will be reviewed by an independent regulator.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone confirmed that the case would be passed to an independent advisory group overseeing the use of police powers during the pandemic.

In the video, two police officers are seen attending at a property on Fonthill Road following a call from a member of the public about a suspected house party.

When there, they get involved in a scuffle with the occupants, with the footage showing a police officer standing inside the hallway of a home as a woman was held back by another man.

As a result, two women aged 18 and 48 and a man, 43, were charged in connection with assaulting police officers and threatening and abusive behaviour.

The incident had been widely circulated on social media and was condemned by users, including South of Scotland MSP Michelle Ballantyne.

Mr Livingstone was asked about the incident at today’s Scottish Government Covid briefing.

He revealed that he was “satisfied about the legitimacy and proportionality of the police response.”

He added: “The matter is subjugated but what I can say is on Wednesday evening at around 11.30pm police did respond to certain calls from members of the public about what appeared to be a house party.

“Officers then attended at the address and at that time spoke to the occupants.

“What has come out of those circumstances is that three adults have been charged with crimes of violence and public disorder.

“I cannot comment further because of that matter will be reported to the PF and due and legit process will take its course.”

Mr Livingstone revealed that he has asked John Scott QC and his independent advisory group to review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They will then provide an independent oversight into the incident, and the report that has went to the crown.

Mr Livingstone added: “I would urge everybody to exercise caution when you see a partial coverage of a particular incident.

“Do not read into things you cannot see and do not make inferences that are not clearly there.

“I don’t think it’s fair to everyone involved and in the end does generate concern which may not be legit.

“The second point is I have been told some of the officers involved had a body-worn camera with them and they had been activated, so there will be a broader record of the full circumstance s of that incident and that will be part of the due process that needs to take place.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of an ongoing party in breach of coronavirus regulations at a property on Fonthill Road, Aberdeen, around 11.20pm on Wednesday, 6 January, 2021.

“Officers attended and two women (aged 18 and 48) and a 43-year-old man were charged in connection with assaulting police officers and threatening and abusive behaviour and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”