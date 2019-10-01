Violent thug who bit chunk out of man’s eyebrow before spitting it out during row at Dundee house is jailed

A violent thug who bit a chunk out of a man’s eyebrow before spitting it out has been locked up.

Daniel Blair, 26, launched the frenzied attack on Peter Muir following a booze-fuelled row at a house on Ballantrae Gardens back in June.

The pair were not known to each other but had met through a mutual friend at an earlier party.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that both men began arguing in a car before continuing their row at their friend’s house.

Blair was punched by Mr Muir before the struggle ended up on a couch where Blair bit him on the face.

Mr Muir required plastic surgery as a result of the assault with doctors telling him the scarring on his brow will be permanent.

Prosecutor Kirsten Letford said: “Upon arriving they all continued to drink in the living room.

“The argument restarted and both were facing each other aggressively.

“The complainer then punched the accused who then got on top of the complainer and bit a large chuck of his eyebrow and spat it out.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Mr Muir left the property using his jacket to stem the gaping wound before being taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

A skin graft was taken from behind his left ear in order to treat the injury.

Police later caught up with Blair the next day with officers noting that he had blood splatters on his jacket.

Blood was also found in the living room of the property.

Appearing from custody Blair, a prisoner of HMP Glenochil, pleaded guilty to struggling with Mr Muir and biting him on the face to his severe injury on June 17.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said Blair, who has multiple previous convictions for violence, had an “unenviable” record and that alcohol has played a significant factor in his offending.

She told Sheriff Robert Dickson: “He has a long-standing alcohol addiction.

“There was an argument in the car which arose about previous convictions of the complainer.

“He accepted he went well beyond the score and what he did was not self-defence.”

Before jailing Blair for 20 months, Sheriff Dickson said: “You must appreciate this is a very serious charge.

“As a result of you deliberately biting this man, he will be scarred for the rest of his life.”