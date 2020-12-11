A father-of-ten who terrorised women in Dundee for nearly 15 years has been handed a six-year jail sentence – but may never be released.

High-risk offender Lee Thomson subjected three victims to rape ordeals, including two who were unconscious after he throttled them.

One victim had to undergo surgery to her jaw and have a titanium plate inserted. He also stalked two victims by monitoring their movements and conversations using covert devices and made one woman undergo polygraph tests.

The court was previously told Thomson “had experienced feelings of paranoia and jealousy and for a period of several months had abused cocaine heavily”.

Thomson, 49, formerly of Barnes Avenue, was previously convicted of 14 charges – six of rape, two of sexual assault, four of physical assault and the stalking offences.

‘Likely to continue to commit sexual and violent offences’

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh was told Thomson continued to deny committing the crimes, which had gone undetected for years.

Lord Uist said that a risk assessment report prepared on the offender indicated it was likely Thomson would continue to commit sexual and violent offences.

He added: “It is clear from the evidence I heard at the trial and confirmed from the reports that you suffer from a degree of paranoia.”

Thomson began his spree of crimes against women in March 2003 and the offending continued up until January 2018.

His first victim, who, along with the other two cannot be named for legal reasons, was subjected to rapes while she was sleeping and incapable of consenting, at a house in a village in Perth and Kinross. She was also raped at a hotel in Dundee.

The woman was also pushed and punched by him and sexually assaulted by him at a house in Newport, in Fife.

Thomson also deployed hidden audio and visual recording devices at houses to check on her movements and conversations.

A second victim was also raped at an address in Dundee and at hotels in the city. During one attack she was grabbed by the neck and had her throat compressed, rendering her unconscious.

The woman was also violently shaken by Thomson, pinned down and punched on the head by him in attacks.

No guarantee of release after six-year term

His third victim was raped at a house in Dundee in January 2018 and was subjected to a separate sexual assault. She also had her throat squeezed and was kicked and slapped by him.

The judge imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction on Thomson and ordered he serve at least six years in jail, with no guarantee of release on licence.

He will only be freed when he is no longer considered a risk to the public.

Thomson, who has 10 children by four different women, was previously discharged from the Army, the court heard.

He was placed on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period.

