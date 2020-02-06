Violent Dundee domestic abuser Mikie McCash is attacked in prison

A serial domestic abuser jailed for three years for a string of violent assaults on women has been attacked in prison.

The Tele understands Michael McCash was assaulted by a fellow prisoner.

It is believed to have taken place within the last few weeks.

McCash is currently in Glenochil Prison, and it is believed the attack on him happened shortly after he arrived at the establishment following sentencing.

The nature of the attack is not known and the extent of his injuries have not been revealed.

But it is understood that he did not require medical treatment.

One of his victims said he had “got what he deserved”.

The woman said: “He thought nothing about attacking us. He has got what he deserved.

“Now he has been attacked. That’s justice.”

McCash, of Benvie Road, pleaded guilty in December to 13 charges between 2008 and 2016.

Sheriff Tom Hughes ordered McCash to serve three years in prison, he will have also two years supervision upon his release.

McCash was also issued with a non-harassment orders on all of his victims for 10 years.

McCash admitted repeatedly attacking four different women over an eight-year period at multiple addresses in the city.

Some of the women had knives held to their throats while others were punched and spat on.

Between 2015 and 2016, one of the victims had a mobile phone and chair thrown at her by the brute.

McCash, who works as a personal trainer, also pulled on the handbrake of a car causing it to swerve and endanger her life on Forfar Road.

A Scottish Prison Service spokeswoman said: “We cannot comment on individual prisoners.”