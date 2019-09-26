Violent crimes rise by more than a fifth in Dundee, double the Scottish average

Violent crimes in Dundee rose by 22% last year – more than twice the national average, newly released figures show.

The figure, which excludes sexual crimes, is a dramatic jump compared to the previous year, when non-sexual violent crimes rose by 5% in Dundee.

The Scottish Government statistics reveal that crimes in the same category increased by 10% across the whole of the country last year.

The figures show that 333 non-sexual violent crimes were recorded in Dundee during the last financial year, from April 2018 to March 2019.

There were also 521 sexual crimes, 3,918 crimes of dishonesty, 1,594 crimes of fire raising and vandalism and a further 2,478 “other” crimes.

Sexual crimes in Dundee have dropped by 14%, crimes of dishonesty have fallen by 7%, and fire raising and vandalism crimes have dropped by 12%.

But other offences in Dundee have increased by 21% – another spike from the previous year when the figure increased by just 7%.

Overall, the city’s crime rates have dropped by 1%, exactly the same figure which crime fell by in the previous year.

Nationally, the figures showed crime has risen by 1% across Scotland last year.

The national statistics can be broken down to reveal sexual crimes fell by 8% and crimes of dishonesty remained stagnant with a less than 1% change.

Crimes of fireraising and vandalism lowered by 6% and other crimes also dropped by 6%.

The report warns the figures should be treated with caution as there were new regulations introduced in 2017-18 which changed the way incidences of having an offensive weapon were recorded.

Chief Inspector David McIntosh, area commander for Dundee, said: “Our officers across Tayside work tirelessly to reduce the impact violent crime has on individuals and communities on a daily basis.

“Non-sexual violent crime is, unfortunately, often under-reported, with many victims suffering repeated incidents that are not routinely reported to police.

“Officers across Dundee are taking a preventative approach by engaging with local communities, gathering intelligence on criminals, and working with partners to reduce violence in our area.”