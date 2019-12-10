Violent abuser carried out a frenzied attack on ex-partner after night out in Dundee

A violent abuser who carried out a frenzied attack on his ex-partner after a night out has been spared a jail term.

Serial domestic offender Ian Crighton, 37, left the woman fearing for her life during his assault outside the Wellgate Centre in the early hours of October 20.

The woman hid in a bush after Crighton punched and choked her outside the shopping centre on Victoria Road.

The pair had been drinking along with the victim’s sister in a city nightclub before leaving to walk home at around 3am.

Crighton, of Tullideph Street, suddenly became aggressive and attacked the woman as she began to walk away from him.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused appeared beside her and felt him squeezing her neck which caused her to panic.

“She felt him striking her on the body and head, grabbing her hair and dragging her over the stairs.

“She was lying on the ground with the accused continually striking her on the body.

“She said she was scared for her life and felt there was no way out.”

A passer-by attempted to intervene after hearing her screaming and police were contacted.

The woman was traced hiding in a small garden patch and was having difficulty breathing.

After being arrested, Crighton replied: “Guilty as charged.”

The victim sustained multiple scratches, grazes and cuts and clumps of her hair had fallen out.

Crighton pleaded guilty from custody to seizing the woman’s neck and restricting her breathing before repeatedly punching her on the head and body, seizing her hair and dragging her over stairs on Victoria Road on October 20.

He returned to the dock today following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor David Sinclair said Crighton recognised that he was on the brink of a prison stint.

Mr Sinclair said: “He has a substantial history of domestic offending. He has sought help for his behaviour.

“On seeing where his life has taken him, he is anxious to do something about it.”

The solicitor added that Crighton was the “ideal candidate” for the Caledonian Programme, a rehabilitation scheme for domestic offenders.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered Crighton to undertake the programme as well as ordering him to perform 150 hours of unpaid work.

A non-harassment order was also granted keeping him away from the victim for two years.

Sheriff Martin-Brown said: “I can’t emphasise any more that you are very much on the cusp of custody.”