Violence reduction service expands to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital

A government scheme that gives compassionate help to violent people who attend at hospital is to be expanded to Tayside.

The Navigator service aims to help people to break away from violent lifestyles by reducing the impact of issues related to addiction, mental health and domestic abuse.

Navigators based at the hospital will help those in need connect with support services, and work with clinical staff to defuse difficult situations.

It arrives at Ninewells Hospital after several years of successful operation at hospitals in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Ayrshire, where it has helped a reported 2,000 people since 2015.

Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said Navigators can give “life-changing” support.

He said: “While there is less crime and fewer victims than a decade ago, there remains a small number of people who experience a disproportionate level of repeat incidents of violence,” said Mr Yousaf.

“We are determined to do more to support these individuals and the Navigator service has a vital part to play in reducing the impact of violence.

“Navigators do a remarkable job, helping to support people often living in difficult circumstances, to receive support that can truly be life changing.

“Their interventions in emergency departments have a massive impact on the individual and also benefit their families and the wider community.

“I am delighted to see this service extended to Ninewells where our Navigators can make a real difference.”