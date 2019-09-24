Violence flares at women’s football match as player hospitalised after Dundee fixture

Police descended on a community pitch after a women’s football match erupted into violence after the final whistle.

The Charlotte Street pitches in Dundee were the scene of the tie, which degenerated into a brawl moments after the top-of-the-table clash between Dundee City and Dryburgh Ladies finished.

The match was won 3-2 by City, meaning they can now go on to secure the Scottish Women’s Second Division North/East this Friday evening.

One supporter, who declined to be named, said police were on the scene shortly before 4pm.

He said punches had been thrown between rival players after a thrilling game of football packed with goals.

He added: “It was a big game for both clubs. It was top of the table clash and it was a close game.”

City had gone in 2-1 at half-time before a third goal from Amanda Primrose secured the hat-trick and the victory.”

The spectator added: “After the whistle it all kicked off. One girl was laid out cold.

“ It was incredible to see – you feel bad seeing these scenes at any football match.”

“The police were there afterwards taking statements from various people.”

Despite the violence after the match no one was sent off during the 90 minutes.

It is unclear at this stage which players had become embroiled in the scuffle but it is understood several may have been involved.

A spokesman for Dryburgh Ladies declined to comment about the matter only confirming it was now in the hands of the police.

Dundee City also declined to comment.

Police Scotland confirmed officers attended, but no arrests were made.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 15.59 to reports of an assault but did not attend – police transported the patient to hospital.”