Vintage vehicle buffs looking for new Dundee home to showcase fantastic fleet

A bus driver is on the lookout for a site which can give Dundonians the chance to step back in time and view scores of classic vehicles from years gone by.

Allan Fordyce, chairman of Scotbus Preservation Group, said the charity hoped to open a bigger venue to display its collection to the public next year.

The group has come a long way in a short space of time after forming last year to help preserve and promote vintage vehicles. But it now needs to find a larger home, as its collection has outgrown its Faraday Street site.

It has prided itself in preserving buses while attending national shows.

Travelling around the country the group has been able to showcase an impressive array of machinery.

Vehicles including a Bedford fire engine from 1976 are among the group’s collection.

Standing beside a 1979 Dundee Volvo Ailsa double decker, Allan said they were still searching for a location for the new attraction.

Venues both in the city and the surrounding area are being touted as a potential home.

Allan, who drives on the St Mary’s Xplore route, said: “We are currently based on Faraday Street, which is holding an array of items we’ve got.

“Unfortunately at this present location we really can’t open it to the wider public.

“Scotbus has members all over Scotland.

“We got our registered charity status in January which was a game changer for us.

“There are some great vehicles in our possession which are currently being held at other locations because we physically can’t store them here.

“It would be great to get bigger premises to allow the public a chance to see them.

“Our intention long-term would be to create events that could give visitors an opportunity to ride on some of these classic buses.”

Dean Hutton, the current site manager, revealed the group had recently purchased an 1998 Optare Spectra which has a strong connection with the city.

The vehicle was put on the road by then-operator Travel Dundee in 1998 and was the very first low-floor double decker to operate in Scotland.

Dean, from Fintry, added: “Our motto here is ‘Saving the past for future generations to enjoy’. We have a growing membership not just locally but nationally.

“From a Dundee perspective some of the buses will help visitors recall a few memories I’m sure.

“We are aiming to have facilities in place for the public to view the vehicles by the start of next summer.”

Allan added: “There is some great history around the fleets that have operated in the city.

“Some buses ended up in Canada and Malta of all places.

“The ones in Malta are still in operation today.”

The proposals for the new venture would mean the local area would boast a second transport heritage attraction, alongside the Dundee Museum of Transport.

Allan added: “From my perspective I’ve always had an interest in buses and classical vehicles.

“I know there is a growing interest in all things vintage and the former local services would be a huge draw for people.”

Dean said the charity was keen to welcome new members ahead of next year’s scheduled opening.

Those interested can contact admin@sbpgdundee.co.uk.