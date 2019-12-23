Vintage footage of Dundee buses on popular city routes has emerged online

Dundonians will be able to hop on a bus and take a trip back in time thanks to vintage footage which has re-emerged.

Archive footage showing some of the city’s most prominent bus routes has been uploaded online.

Those who lived in the city in 1989 will be able to take a nostalgic look back at the Nethergate and Seagate areas, among other locations, within the 30-year-old camcorder footage.

Strathtay double-decker services – including the 75 City Centre route – appear within the 11 minute video which has been uploaded to YouTube in recent days.

Notable changes to the city’s landscape are instantly recognisable as the now-demolished concrete Overgate appears behind the bus shelters on the Nethergate.

The former Littlewood premises – now occupied by Primark – appears as buses and cars make their way along the now pedestrianised City Square and onto Reform Street.

Glimpses of the former Tay House which was finally demolished in 2013 are notable as the camera follows the 75 service down Crichton Street.

Other prominent city centre premises that have since disappeared include the former Cannon Cinema and the now re-branded Tickety Boo’s, which was known as Hansom Cab, on Commercial Street.

Since being uploaded the video, titled Buses of Scotland 1989-Strathtay Routemasters in Dundee, has already received a flurry of comments online after being uploaded by Soi Buakhao.

The online content provider explained that the buses recorded on camera were ex-London Routemaster services that were sent all over the UK to work.

One man who viewed the footage said it was great to see a nostalgic look back at the city.

He said: “I just stumbled across the video whilst watching video’s on You Tube. It starts at the old train station in Dundee.

“The footage is of really good quality – you could see people dismounting from the open rear of the buses at the Nethergate.

“I took bad seeing cars going along the City Square and coming up Reform Street from the H. Samuel end. It brought back some great memories.”

© Supplied

One other viewer who commented described the footage as “excellent” before making reference to red RM double-decker sitting in the old Strathtay Depot on Dock Street.

The depot was demolished in November of this year.

The video has racked-up more than 500 views so far and is expected to gather more following its release.