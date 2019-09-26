Vinnie Jones, Justin Timberlake, Ronan Keating and Jamie Redknapp all at Carnoustie today

Golfing fans and celebrity hunters were in for a treat today as former footballers and other entertainers made their way round Carnoustie Golf Links.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, taking place in the Angus town as well as The Old Course St Andrews and Kingbarns Golf Links, sees professional golfers teaming up with stars of stage and screen – and football – battle it out for a rub of the green.

Margaret Rae, a retired nurse from Carnoustie, was out watching today, getting a glimpse of singers Justin Timberlake and Ronan Keating, and footballers Jamie Redknapp and Vinnie Jones, as well as Dundee FC legend Jocky Scott.

Margaret, 57, said: “We were spotting celebrities this morning, playing in The Dunhill Championship.

“We managed to get good views of Justin Timberlake, Jamie Redknapp and Ronan Keating as they were a bit off target on the 11th!

“Vinnie Jones was standing enjoying a cigar in between shots as he made his way round.

“We also saw an Eagle on the 12th by Branden Grace.”

Other celebrities appearing this week include Hollywood star Bill Murray – who was involved in a four-vehicle accident in St Andrews on Monday.

The tournament takes place between today and Sunday at the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, and incorporates two separate competitions – an individual professional tournament for the world’s leading golfers – and the Team Championship, where pros are paired with amateur players.

The amateurs will join some of the world’s top golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose on the fairways.

Other players include Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, Tyrrell Hatton and Lee Westwood.

This is the 35th year that Alfred Dunhill has supported golf at St Andrews, with millions of pounds raised for the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation during that time.

Admission is free for all spectators over the first three days with final day tickets on Sunday available at the entrance.