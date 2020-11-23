Village residents are all being asked to switch-on as a new Christmas project aims to ‘Light up Longforgan’.

Volunteers have been out leafleting local residents asking them to ensure the entire community lights up simultaneously on December 1.

Lesley-Anne Weir, who organises the village’s annual Scarecrow Trail, said the feel-good event would bring some “brightness and fun” to a year marked by disappointing cancellations.

“Usually, we have a Scarecrow Trail competition, Gala Day – all the things that bring a community feel to the village – but they’ve not been able to happen this year because of Covid-19,” she said.

“We’ll still be switching on the tree, but the ceremony won’t have a choir next month unfortunately.”

However, a search through Facebook saw Elaine Stewart – a member of the Village Trust – stumble across Shine Bright Scotland and the spark of an idea formed.

Lesley-Anne said: “The trust and the group who usually organise the annual Scarecrow Trail have teamed up to organise a whole village simultaneous light switch on.

“On Tuesday the 1st of December, residents will light up their homes and gardens with Christmas lights, switching on at 6.30pm, the same time as the village Christmas tree is lit.”

© SYSTEM

She added: “The aim is to bring people together, while physically distanced, and add an incentive for families to get out walking on the dark nights.

“The lights will stay up for the whole of December and locals are encouraged to walk around the village to see everyone’s efforts.”

“As we are in level 3, we feel it’s important to get out for fresh air and feel connected to neighbours, without going in to one another’s houses.”

Lesley-Anne said she hoped people would enter into the spirit of the project, and owning fancy Christmas lights was not a necessary requirement to joining in.

She added: “It can just be lighting a candle in a window. Hopefully we might even see sharing take place between neighbours.

“We’ve delivered 400 leaflets and we’ve got 100 or so people engaging on social media but we’re keen to get everybody on board, including elderly residents.

“After the year we’ve had, it would be marvellous if everybody lit up Longforgan.”

For more information visit Longforgan – Community News on Facebook.