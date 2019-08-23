Thug punched and racially abused Dundee nightclub boss after being refused entry

A vile racist punched a nightclub manager on the head and told him to “go home, ******” after being refused entry.

Fraser Henderson, 20, of Charlotte Close, approached Howard Airhumwunde in the early hours of April 21 and subjected him to a torrent of racially motivated remarks.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Henderson had been refused entry into the Afrobeats club in Session Street after a night of drinking.

© DC Thomson

Prosecutors told how, at around 2.10am that day, he had attempted to enter the club but was knocked back and asked to leave the area.

At this point the 20-year-old, who is unemployed, became argumentative. His language turned abusive when Mr Airhumwunde, the nightclub’s manager, intervened.

The court heard that Henderson called Mr Airhumwunde a “******* black *******”, and told him to “******* go home, ******”.

A witness described seeing Mr Airhumwunde being punched in the back of the head.

Henderson was constrained on the ground and police were called.

© DC Thomson

Officers attended, during which Henderson continued to make racist comments. He was then cautioned and charged.

Solicitor Mike Short, for Henderson, said the 20-year-old was “disgusted” by his own conduct and requested a strong non-custodial sentence.

Mr Short told Sheriff Lorna Drummond: “He fully accepts responsibility. I would ask the lady to impose a community payback order to be longer than normal and an extended period in which to do it.”

Henderson admitted a racially aggravated charge of shouting, swearing, uttering racial remarks and assaulting Mr Airhumwunde, punching him on the head.

Two other not guilty pleas were accepted by the Crown.

Sheriff Drummond sentenced Henderson to a restriction of liberty order requiring him to be at home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for a period of four months.

She reduced this from five months on account of his guilty plea, and also ordered him to pay Mr Airhumwunde £200 compensation at a rate of £40 per month.

She told Henderson: “You punched somebody and shouted and uttered racial remarks. You are 20 years of age and are still very young – I’m taking that into account and that you pled guilty at the trial diet.

“If you aren’t home during these hours you will be found in breach of the order and can be sent to jail.”